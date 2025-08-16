Pininfarina acquired further 60% stake in Signature

Tech Mahindra announced that its step-down subsidiary, Pininfarina S.p.A. has acquired additional stake in Signature S.r.l, an associate company of Pininfarina, thereby increasing its shareholding in Signature from 24% to 84% of its equity share capital.

Consequent to the aforesaid Transaction, Signature has become a subsidiary of Pininfarina and a step-down subsidiary of the Company.

The acquisition of Signature is aimed at strengthening the presence of Pininfarina in the consumer channel, while further enhancing the Pininfarina brand.

