Ola Electric unveils 'India Inside' vision, new EVs, ferrite motor and MoveOS 6 at Sankalp 2025

Ola Electric Mobility announced a series of product launches and technology updates at its annual Sankalp 2025 event.

The company introduced the 4680 Bharat Cell, India's first indigenously developed lithium-ion cell, which will be integrated into its new vehicle line-up. It also unveiled Indias first ferrite motor that eliminates rare-earth magnets, targeted for phased deployment from Q3 FY26.

Ola entered the sports scooter category with the launch of the S1 Pro Sport, equipped with 5.2kWh and 4kWh battery packs. The scooter is priced at Rs 1,49,999, with deliveries beginning January 2026. The S1 Pro+ (Rs 1,69,999) and Roadster X+ (Rs 1,89,999) were also introduced, both featuring the Bharat Cell and scheduled for deliveries this Navratri. A booking discount of Rs 10,000 is available until August 17.

The company showcased Diamondhead, a prototype electric motorcycle capable of 0-100 kmph in 2 seconds, targeted for a sub-Rs 5 lakh launch in CY27. Ola also unveiled its modular Gen 4 platform, supporting two-, three- and four-wheelers as well as drones and humanoids. Compared to Gen 1, it offers 76% higher peak power, 25% lower weight, 15% better efficiency and 41% cost reduction. Additionally, Ola released MoveOS 6, its AI-powered operating system featuring over 25 functions, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and multilingual support in 11 Indian languages. The rollout is planned for early 2026.