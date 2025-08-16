Ola Electric unveils 'India Inside' vision, new EVs, ferrite motor and MoveOS 6 at Sankalp 2025

Ola Electric Mobility announced a series of product launches and technology updates at its annual Sankalp 2025 event.The company introduced the 4680 Bharat Cell, India's first indigenously developed lithium-ion cell, which will be integrated into its new vehicle line-up. It also unveiled Indias first ferrite motor that eliminates rare-earth magnets, targeted for phased deployment from Q3 FY26.
Ola entered the sports scooter category with the launch of the S1 Pro Sport, equipped with 5.2kWh and 4kWh battery packs. The scooter is priced at Rs 1,49,999, with deliveries beginning January 2026. The S1 Pro+ (Rs 1,69,999) and Roadster X+ (Rs 1,89,999) were also introduced, both featuring the Bharat Cell and scheduled for deliveries this Navratri. A booking discount of Rs 10,000 is available until August 17.
The company showcased Diamondhead, a prototype electric motorcycle capable of 0-100 kmph in 2 seconds, targeted for a sub-Rs 5 lakh launch in CY27.
Ola also unveiled its modular Gen 4 platform, supporting two-, three- and four-wheelers as well as drones and humanoids. Compared to Gen 1, it offers 76% higher peak power, 25% lower weight, 15% better efficiency and 41% cost reduction.
Additionally, Ola released MoveOS 6, its AI-powered operating system featuring over 25 functions, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and multilingual support in 11 Indian languages. The rollout is planned for early 2026.
Ola Electric Mobility is India's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. It specialises in the vertical integration of technology and manufacturing for EVs and their components, including battery cells.
The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 428 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 35.52% QoQ to Rs 828 crore in Q1 FY26.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app