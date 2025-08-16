Alembic Pharma secures USFDA nod for generic acne cream

Alembic Pharmaceuticals said on Friday it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Tretinoin Cream USP, 0.025%.

The product is therapeutically equivalent to Bausch Health's Retin-A Cream, 0.025%, and is indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris. The cream has an estimated market size of $94 million for the 12 months ended June 2025, according to IQVIA.

With this nod, Alembics cumulative ANDA approvals now stand at 224, including 202 final and 22 tentative approvals.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research-driven company that manufactures and markets generic medicines globally.