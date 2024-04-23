Pinnacle Life Science's Formulations (Oncology) unit completes USFDA inspection

Receives 5 inspectional observation under Form 483

Aarti Drugs announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has inspected the Formulations (Oncology) manufacturing facility of its Subsidiary (Pinnacle Life Science) at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh from 16 to 22 of April 2024.

On conclusion of the inspection, the company has received 5 inspectional observations in Form 483, where none of the observations are related to Data Integrity. The company will work closely with US FDA in resolving all points.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News