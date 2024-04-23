Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sakuma Exports edges higher after bagging Rs 150-crore sugar supply contract

Sakuma Exports edges higher after bagging Rs 150-crore sugar supply contract

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sakuma Exports advanced 2.38% to Rs 28.83 after the company said that it has successfully entered into a significant contract amounting to approximately Rs 150 crore for the supply of sugar to the North East, West Bengal, and Bihar regions.

The company expects this deal to strengthen its market presence.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We are actively pursuing similar opportunities in northern India, aiming to expand our operations and capitalize on growing demand in the region. This initiative underscores our commitment to meeting the rising demand for sugar, Sakuma Exports said in a statement.

Sakuma Exports trades in commodities such as sugar, edible oil, cotton, rice, and other agricultural commodities.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 9.03% to Rs 6.45 crore on a 4.01% fall in sales to Rs 777.07 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit declines 9.03% in the December 2023 quarter

Adani Wilmar records 4% volume growth in Q4 FY24

Patanjali Foods reports stable performance in Q4

Nifty below 22,350; financial services shares slip

Indices trade near flat line; oil &amp; gas shares under pressure

Steel Authority of India Ltd gains for third straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd up for third straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd rises for third consecutive session

State Bank of India soars 1.21%

Hathway Cable &amp; Datacom Ltd gains for fifth session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story