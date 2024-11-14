Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 154.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:42 AM IST
Sales rise 8.99% to Rs 8.00 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Investcorp rose 154.55% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.007.34 9 OPM %11.7530.93 -PBDT0.710.47 51 PBT0.470.21 124 NP0.280.11 155

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

