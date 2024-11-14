Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 154.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.99% to Rs 8.00 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Investcorp rose 154.55% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.007.3411.7530.930.710.470.470.210.280.11

