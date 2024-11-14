Ruby Mills standalone net profit declines 71.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.50% to Rs 51.28 crore

Net profit of Ruby Mills declined 71.94% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.50% to Rs 51.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.51.2853.149.6121.386.3412.943.4710.732.809.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News