Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ruby Mills standalone net profit declines 71.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Ruby Mills standalone net profit declines 71.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.50% to Rs 51.28 crore

Net profit of Ruby Mills declined 71.94% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.50% to Rs 51.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales51.2853.14 -4 OPM %9.6121.38 -PBDT6.3412.94 -51 PBT3.4710.73 -68 NP2.809.98 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Small savings target unlikely to exceed July BE of Rs 4.2 trn: Sources

Diabetes health insurance in India: Plans, coverage, and costs explained

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,600; FMCG, IT stocks drag

Pacific Paradise: Nauru launches citizenship by Investment for world's rich

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story