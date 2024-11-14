Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kilburn Engineering standalone net profit rises 37.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Kilburn Engineering standalone net profit rises 37.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:41 AM IST
Sales rise 14.27% to Rs 78.25 crore

Net profit of Kilburn Engineering rose 37.99% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.27% to Rs 78.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales78.2568.48 14 OPM %26.0224.52 -PBDT18.0115.18 19 PBT16.9714.22 19 NP13.8410.03 38

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

