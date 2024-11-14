Kilburn Engineering standalone net profit rises 37.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.27% to Rs 78.25 crore

Net profit of Kilburn Engineering rose 37.99% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.27% to Rs 78.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.78.2568.4826.0224.5218.0115.1816.9714.2213.8410.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News