Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 238.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.98% to Rs 2249.98 crore

Net profit of Piramal Enterprises rose 238.18% to Rs 162.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 2249.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2009.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2249.982009.1960.1155.64168.70161.53113.27123.26162.9748.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News