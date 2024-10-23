Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 238.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.98% to Rs 2249.98 croreNet profit of Piramal Enterprises rose 238.18% to Rs 162.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 2249.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2009.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2249.982009.19 12 OPM %60.1155.64 -PBDT168.70161.53 4 PBT113.27123.26 -8 NP162.9748.19 238
