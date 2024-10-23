Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit declines 3.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.18% to Rs 279.07 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment declined 3.67% to Rs 1436.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1491.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.18% to Rs 279.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 224.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.279.07224.7383.4485.221567.651670.401559.231661.951436.361491.16

