Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 8.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 30.69% to Rs 47.74 croreNet profit of Fino Payments Bank rose 8.35% to Rs 21.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 30.69% to Rs 47.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income47.7436.53 31 OPM %-747.13-776.51 -PBDT25.9319.52 33 PBT25.9319.52 33 NP21.1519.52 8
