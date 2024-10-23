Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 8.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 30.69% to Rs 47.74 crore

Net profit of Fino Payments Bank rose 8.35% to Rs 21.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 30.69% to Rs 47.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.47.7436.53-747.13-776.5125.9319.5225.9319.5221.1519.52

