Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 11.76% to Rs 64.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.94% to Rs 512.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 394.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.512.98394.7959.7163.4798.1986.8486.4277.3764.5557.76

