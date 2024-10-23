Nath Bio-Genes (India) standalone net profit rises 79.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.62% to Rs 32.19 croreNet profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) rose 79.50% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.62% to Rs 32.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.1922.57 43 OPM %20.3822.60 -PBDT3.692.72 36 PBT2.861.96 46 NP2.891.61 80
