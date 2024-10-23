Nath Bio-Genes (India) standalone net profit rises 79.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.62% to Rs 32.19 crore

Net profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) rose 79.50% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.62% to Rs 32.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.32.1922.5720.3822.603.692.722.861.962.891.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News