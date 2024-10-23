Piramal Enterprises standalone net profit rises 3756.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.77% to Rs 462.71 crore

Net profit of Piramal Enterprises rose 3756.33% to Rs 115.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 462.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 485.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.462.71485.8861.8431.50114.519.13110.196.61115.693.00

