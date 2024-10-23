Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Piramal Enterprises standalone net profit rises 3756.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 4.77% to Rs 462.71 crore

Net profit of Piramal Enterprises rose 3756.33% to Rs 115.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 462.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 485.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales462.71485.88 -5 OPM %61.8431.50 -PBDT114.519.13 1154 PBT110.196.61 1567 NP115.693.00 3756

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

