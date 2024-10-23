Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.38%

Nifty IT index closed up 2.38% at 42222.1 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd gained 11.14%, Persistent Systems Ltd added 10.87% and Mphasis Ltd jumped 4.78%. The Nifty IT index is up 37.00% over last one year compared to the 26.73% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 1.56% and Nifty PSE index is down 0.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.15% to close at 24435.5 while the SENSEX is down 0.17% to close at 80081.98 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News