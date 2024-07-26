REC Ltd soars 2.76%, rises for third straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 624.8, up 2.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 231.99% in last one year as compared to a 25.71% gain in NIFTY and a 13.87% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index. REC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 624.8, up 2.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 24715.05. The Sensex is at 80979.62, up 1.17%. REC Ltd has added around 19.04% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23049.5, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 171.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 622.65, up 2.26% on the day. REC Ltd is up 231.99% in last one year as compared to a 25.71% gain in NIFTY and a 13.87% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 11.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

