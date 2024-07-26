Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 344.85, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.4% in last one year as compared to a 25.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 65.47% spurt in the Nifty Energy index. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 344.85, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 24715.05. The Sensex is at 80979.62, up 1.17%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has risen around 4.01% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42770.3, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 343.3, up 1.46% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 20.52 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

