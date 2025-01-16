Infosys Q3 PAT rises 5% QoQ to Rs 6,806 cr; large deal TCV at $2.5 billion

The IT major reported 4.61% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,806 crore on a 1.89% increase in revenues to Rs 41,764 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit and revenues are higher by 11.46% and 7.58%, respectively, as compared with Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 9,670 crore during the quarter, up 4.50% quarter on quarter (QoQ) and 12.19% YoY.

Operating profit in the third quarter of FY25 was at Rs 8,912 crore, up 3% QoQ and 11.9% YoY. Operating margin was at 21.3% in Q3 FY25 as against 20.5% in Q3 FY24 and 21.1% in Q2 FY25.

During Q3 FY25, constant currency (CC) revenue grew by 6.1% YoY and 1.7% QoQ.

In dollar terms, the IT firm reported revenues of $4,939 million, up 5.9% QoQ and 0.9% YoY for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The total contract value (TCV) of large deal wins was $2.5 billion in Q3 of FY25, with a net new of 63%.

Also Read

The companys total clients stood at 1,876 as on 31 December 2024 as compared with 1,872 clients as on 31 December 2023.

The company has raised its FY25 revenue guidance from the previous quarters projection of 3.75%-4.5% to 4.5%-5% in constant currency while maintaining the operating margin guidance at 20%-22% for the same fiscal year.

Free cash flow for Q3 was highest ever at $1,263 million, growing 90% year on year. Headcount increased for the second consecutive quarter.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, said, Our strong revenue growth sequentially in a seasonally weak quarter and broad-based year-on-year growth, along with robust operating parameters and margins, is a clear reflection of the success of our differentiated digital offerings, market positioning, and key strategic initiatives.

We continue to strengthen our enterprise AI capabilities, particularly focusing on generative AI, which is witnessing increasing client traction; this has led to another quarter of strong large deal wins and an improved deal pipeline, giving us greater confidence as we look ahead.

Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO, said, We had another quarter of strong performance with revenue growth across segments and operating margin expansion, leading to 11.4% EPS growth year on year in rupee terms. Our structured approach to operating margin expansion yielded more results in Q3, particularly due to benefits from improving realisation and scale benefits.

Our sharp focus on cash flow is reflected in free cash conversion to net profits of 157% in Q3 with free cash generation for 9 months of FY25 surpassing that of the entire FY24.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Shares of Infosys slipped 1.21% to end at Rs 1,926.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News