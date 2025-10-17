Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 17.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 192.61 crore

Net profit of Plastiblends India rose 17.91% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 192.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 185.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.192.61185.355.645.2813.8212.1010.018.297.446.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News