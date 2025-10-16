Sungold Capital standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.64% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Sungold Capital declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.64% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.450.566.6737.500.030.040.030.040.020.03

