Wipro consolidated net profit rises 1.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Wipro rose 1.17% to Rs 3246.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3208.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 22697.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22301.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.22697.3022301.6019.2620.194974.105108.604282.404277.803246.203208.80

