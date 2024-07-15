Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 41.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.13% to Rs 211.58 croreNet profit of Plastiblends India rose 41.83% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 211.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 195.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales211.58195.67 8 OPM %7.716.71 -PBDT18.3514.36 28 PBT14.6110.48 39 NP10.857.65 42
