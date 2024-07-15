Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 41.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.13% to Rs 211.58 crore

Net profit of Plastiblends India rose 41.83% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 211.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 195.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.211.58195.677.716.7118.3514.3614.6110.4810.857.65

