Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit rises 3.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 30.19% to Rs 382.67 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods rose 3.47% to Rs 71.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.19% to Rs 382.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 293.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales382.67293.94 30 OPM %18.9924.75 -PBDT72.1271.43 1 PBT71.9871.26 1 NP71.3068.91 3

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

