Fire incident halts production at Novelis Plant in Oswego, New York

Hindalco Industries announced that here was a fire incident at the Novelis Plant in Oswego, New York on 16 September 2025, at around 10 p.m. (EDT) [i.e. on 17 September 2025, at 7:30 a.m. (IST)], which was communicated to the Company on 17 September 2025, at 10:05 p.m. (IST).

Fortunately, there were no injuries resulting from the fire or the efforts to put it out, which was mainly completed around 2:00 a.m. (EDT) on 17 September 2025.

Production is currently halted at the plant as the Company investigates the cause of the fire and determines the extent of the impact on its operations.