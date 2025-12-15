PM Modi to visit Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman to deepen diplomatic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a four day visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman, where he will hold high level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. The trip will begin in Jordan with a meeting with King Abdullah bin Al Hussein to review relations and discuss regional issues. He will then travel to Ethiopia for his first visit to the country to engage in wide ranging discussions with the Ethiopian leadership. The final leg will take him to Oman, where he will meet Sultan Haitham bin Tarik as both sides mark 70 years of diplomatic relations and review cooperation across trade, energy, defence, technology and other key sectors.

