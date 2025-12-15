Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel secures Rs 14-cr CRIS order

Avantel secures Rs 14-cr CRIS order

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Avantel announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 13.82 crore from the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) for the supply of Satcom Hub equipment.

The contract is scheduled to be executed by 12 June 2026 and requires a performance bank guarantee of 4% of the contract value. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, and neither the promoters nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, majorly from the aerospace and defence sectors. The companys consolidated net profit tanked 81.39% to Rs 4.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 22.89 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 28.42% year on year to Rs 55.41 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Avantel rose 3.43% to close at Rs 152.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.37%

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Indices end with significant gains; Metal shares shine

Government Boosts Textile Sector with NTTM, PM-MITRA Parks and Startup Schemes to Drive Innovation, Exports and Job Creation

NCAER Report Highlights Skilling and Small Enterprises as Key Drivers for Job Creation and 8% GDP Growth Vision

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story