Inox Wind receives 102.MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables

Inox Wind has secured a 102.3 MW order from ABREL EPC Ltd., a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Renewables (ABReL). This is the first order secured by Inox Wind from Aditya Birla Renewables, which is for the supply of IWL's 3.3 MW turbines for the projects being developed by ABREL EPC in Karnataka.

