Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for key indices; domestic retail inflation rises 0.71% in November

GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for key indices; domestic retail inflation rises 0.71% in November

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were up 46.50 points, indicating a positive opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Indian Economy:

Indias annual retail inflation rose to 0.71% year-on-year in November, up from a record low of 0.25% in October, as the pace of decline in food prices slowed, government data showed on Friday.

The latest print stayed below the Reserve Bank of Indias target range of 2% to 6% for the third straight month.

Institutional Flows:

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at lower start for benchmarks; Asian markets down

2025: Germany, Ireland, UAE draw Indian students as Big Four toughen entry

Premium

Fintechs hold steady in changing terrain as unsecured credit business grows

Delhi wakes up to dense fog as AQI stays 'severe', flights disrupted

US immigration crackdown leaves migrant teens caring for siblings

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,114.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,868.94 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 19,605.51 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

Asian market fell Monday, after Wall Street declined Friday stateside as investors took a breather from the AI trade.

Japan has announced its fourth-quarter Tankan numbers. The index for business optimism among large Japanese manufacturers increased to +15 for the fourth quarter, hitting the highest level in four years.

The latest reading compared to the +14 increase in the previous quarter. The non-manufacturing index for the fourth quarter came in at +34. Meanwhile, retail sales in China rose 1.3% last month from a year earlier, slowing from the 2.9% rise in the prior month.

Industrial production climbed 4.8% in November from a year ago, down from 4.9% in the prior month.

On Friday in the U.S., the S&P 500 fell 1.07%, retreating from a record, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.69%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.51% after scoring a new intraday all-time high earlier in the session.

AI-related stocks faced pressure during the session, with stocks of Broadcom plunging more than 11%, and dragging the broad market index and tech-heavy Nasdaq. AMD, Palantir Technologies and Micron also declined.

Domestic Market:

Key equity indices closed with strong gains today, lifted by positive global cues after China announced a fiscal push for 2026 and the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Wednesday.

The Nifty finished above the 26,000 mark, supported by strength in metal and consumer durables stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 449.52 points or 0.53% to 85,267.66. The Nifty 50 index added 148.40 points or 0.57% to 26,046.95.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: GPT Infra, Oriental Rail Infra, Biocon, KEC International, United Drilling Tools

Avantel secures Rs 14-cr CRIS order

Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.37%

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Indices end with significant gains; Metal shares shine

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story