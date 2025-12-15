GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for key indices; domestic retail inflation rises 0.71% in November

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were up 46.50 points, indicating a positive opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Indian Economy:

Indias annual retail inflation rose to 0.71% year-on-year in November, up from a record low of 0.25% in October, as the pace of decline in food prices slowed, government data showed on Friday.

The latest print stayed below the Reserve Bank of Indias target range of 2% to 6% for the third straight month.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,114.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,868.94 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 19,605.51 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October. Global Markets: Asian market fell Monday, after Wall Street declined Friday stateside as investors took a breather from the AI trade. Japan has announced its fourth-quarter Tankan numbers. The index for business optimism among large Japanese manufacturers increased to +15 for the fourth quarter, hitting the highest level in four years. The latest reading compared to the +14 increase in the previous quarter. The non-manufacturing index for the fourth quarter came in at +34. Meanwhile, retail sales in China rose 1.3% last month from a year earlier, slowing from the 2.9% rise in the prior month.

Industrial production climbed 4.8% in November from a year ago, down from 4.9% in the prior month. On Friday in the U.S., the S&P 500 fell 1.07%, retreating from a record, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.69%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.51% after scoring a new intraday all-time high earlier in the session. AI-related stocks faced pressure during the session, with stocks of Broadcom plunging more than 11%, and dragging the broad market index and tech-heavy Nasdaq. AMD, Palantir Technologies and Micron also declined. Domestic Market: Key equity indices closed with strong gains today, lifted by positive global cues after China announced a fiscal push for 2026 and the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Wednesday.