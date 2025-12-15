GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for key indices; domestic retail inflation rises 0.71% in November

GIFT Nifty:
GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were up 46.50 points, indicating a positive opening for the Nifty 50 today.
Indian Economy:
Indias annual retail inflation rose to 0.71% year-on-year in November, up from a record low of 0.25% in October, as the pace of decline in food prices slowed, government data showed on Friday.
The latest print stayed below the Reserve Bank of Indias target range of 2% to 6% for the third straight month.
Institutional Flows:
Also Read
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,114.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,868.94 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 December 2025, provisional data showed.
The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 19,605.51 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.
Global Markets:
Asian market fell Monday, after Wall Street declined Friday stateside as investors took a breather from the AI trade.
Japan has announced its fourth-quarter Tankan numbers. The index for business optimism among large Japanese manufacturers increased to +15 for the fourth quarter, hitting the highest level in four years.
The latest reading compared to the +14 increase in the previous quarter. The non-manufacturing index for the fourth quarter came in at +34. Meanwhile, retail sales in China rose 1.3% last month from a year earlier, slowing from the 2.9% rise in the prior month.
Industrial production climbed 4.8% in November from a year ago, down from 4.9% in the prior month.
On Friday in the U.S., the S&P 500 fell 1.07%, retreating from a record, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.69%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.51% after scoring a new intraday all-time high earlier in the session.
AI-related stocks faced pressure during the session, with stocks of Broadcom plunging more than 11%, and dragging the broad market index and tech-heavy Nasdaq. AMD, Palantir Technologies and Micron also declined.
Domestic Market:
Key equity indices closed with strong gains today, lifted by positive global cues after China announced a fiscal push for 2026 and the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Wednesday.
The Nifty finished above the 26,000 mark, supported by strength in metal and consumer durables stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex surged 449.52 points or 0.53% to 85,267.66. The Nifty 50 index added 148.40 points or 0.57% to 26,046.95.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app