PNB Gilts standalone net profit rises 199.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 563.27 crore

Net profit of PNB Gilts rose 199.53% to Rs 160.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 563.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 440.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.563.27440.2895.4796.80213.5371.66212.9870.88160.0753.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News