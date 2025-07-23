Welspun Specialty slides on reporting dismal Q1 PAT

Welspun Specialty Solutions (WSSL) declined 3.12% to Rs 33.82 after the company reported a net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net profit of Rs 1.95 crore posted in Q1 FY25.However, revenue from operations jumped 24.19% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 201.32 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 0.75 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a profit before tax of Rs 2.60 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.
During the quarter, EBITDA fell 17% to Rs 140 crore, compared with Rs 168 crore in Q1 FY25.
In volume terms, stainless steel (SS) bars stood at 7,425 MT in Q1 FY26, up 56.71% compared to 4,738 MT in Q1 FY25. Stainless steel pipes decreased 25.54% to 848 MT in Q1 FY26, down from 1,139 MT in Q1 FY25.
Welspun Specialty Solutions (Erstwhile RMG Alloy Steel) is a world class manufacturer of best-in-class alloy & stainless-steel products that are globally benchmarked. It is the only integrated producer of quality stainless steel pipes & tubes right from steelmaking to the finished products.
