Welspun Specialty slides on reporting dismal Q1 PAT

Welspun Specialty Solutions (WSSL) declined 3.12% to Rs 33.82 after the company reported a net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net profit of Rs 1.95 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 24.19% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 201.32 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 0.75 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a profit before tax of Rs 2.60 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

During the quarter, EBITDA fell 17% to Rs 140 crore, compared with Rs 168 crore in Q1 FY25.