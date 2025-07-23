Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 16.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.05% to Rs 464.90 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bijlee rose 16.51% to Rs 27.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.05% to Rs 464.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 374.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

