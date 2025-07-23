Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surya Roshni spurts on bagging Rs 175-cr order for supply of spiral coated pipes

Surya Roshni spurts on bagging Rs 175-cr order for supply of spiral coated pipes

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Surya Roshni surged 4.59% to Rs 342.15 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 174.78 crore from a Construction & Infrastructure company for the supply of MS Spiral Coated Pipes.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the order will be executed within 24 weeks.

Surya Roshni also clarified that none of its promoters, promoter group entities, or group companies have any financial or other interest in the awarding authority.

Surya Roshni is the largest exporter of ERW pipes, largest producer of ERW GI pipes and one of the largest lighting companies in India.

On a consolidated basis, Surya Roshni's net profit rose 25.18% to Rs 130.09 crore while net sales rose 3.14% to Rs 2145.83 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

