Surya Roshni spurts on bagging Rs 175-cr order for supply of spiral coated pipes

Surya Roshni surged 4.59% to Rs 342.15 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 174.78 crore from a Construction & Infrastructure company for the supply of MS Spiral Coated Pipes.In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the order will be executed within 24 weeks.
Surya Roshni also clarified that none of its promoters, promoter group entities, or group companies have any financial or other interest in the awarding authority.
Surya Roshni is the largest exporter of ERW pipes, largest producer of ERW GI pipes and one of the largest lighting companies in India.
On a consolidated basis, Surya Roshni's net profit rose 25.18% to Rs 130.09 crore while net sales rose 3.14% to Rs 2145.83 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app