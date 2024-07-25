Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 24.61% in the June 2024 quarter

PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 24.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.76% to Rs 1823.06 crore

Net profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 24.61% to Rs 432.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 347.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 1823.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1707.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1823.061707.63 7 OPM %90.8188.23 -PBDT567.53459.31 24 PBT554.18446.68 24 NP432.81347.32 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Google Maps announces India-focused features, including flyover callouts

LIVE: Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal, Sisodia, K Kavitha in excise policy scam

Stock Market Highlights, July 25: Nifty holds 24,400 amid F&O expiry; Axis Bank falls 5%, TaMo up 6%

Pvt sector owns over 52% of installed power generation capacity of 446GW

Aviation minister promises probe into allegations of abrupt air fare hike

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story