PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 24.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.76% to Rs 1823.06 croreNet profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 24.61% to Rs 432.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 347.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 1823.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1707.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1823.061707.63 7 OPM %90.8188.23 -PBDT567.53459.31 24 PBT554.18446.68 24 NP432.81347.32 25
