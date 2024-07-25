PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 24.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.76% to Rs 1823.06 crore

Net profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 24.61% to Rs 432.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 347.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 1823.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1707.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1823.061707.6390.8188.23567.53459.31554.18446.68432.81347.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp