Purple Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd, Apex Frozen Foods Ltd and Heubach Colorants India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 July 2024. Purple Finance Ltd tumbled 10.58% to Rs 65.11 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 45882 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26404 shares in the past one month.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd lost 7.41% to Rs 1798. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9152 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6292 shares in the past one month.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd crashed 6.70% to Rs 999.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4064 shares in the past one month.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd pared 6.13% to Rs 291.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57223 shares in the past one month.

Heubach Colorants India Ltd fell 5.92% to Rs 496.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8334 shares in the past one month.

