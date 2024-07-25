LKP Finance consolidated net profit declines 7.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.49% to Rs 20.72 crore

Net profit of LKP Finance declined 7.02% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.49% to Rs 20.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.20.7221.2595.4292.2418.5618.0718.5418.0613.5114.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp