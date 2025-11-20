MAN Industries edges higher after inking MoU with Saudi Aramco's subsidiary

MAN Industries (India) advanced 1.83% to Rs 454.50 after the company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aramco Asia India (AAI), a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco.

This MoU, which is effective immediately and will remain in force for a period of five years, seeks to explore the potential for establishing a steel pipe manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through MAN or its subsidiaries.

The collaboration is also designed to undertake the joint development of advanced capabilities, technologies, and resources.

This effort aims to support the energy, infrastructure, and industrial requirements of Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and the broader Middle East region.