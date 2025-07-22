PNB Housing Q1 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 534 cr on strong home loan demand

PNB Housing Finance's consolidated net profit rose 23.26% to Rs 533.50 crore while total income jumped 13.63% to Rs 2,081.87 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Net interest income (NII) for the period under review was Rs 760 crore, up 17% year on year (YoY).

Net Interest Margin stood at 3.74% in Q1 FY26 compared with 3.65% in Q1 FY25. Gross Margin, net of acquisition cost, stood at 4.06% in Q1FY26.

In Q1 FY26, operating expenditure grew by 12% YoY to Rs 216 crore. Pre-provision operating profit grew by 17% YoY to Rs 632 crore. With recovery from write-off pool, Credit Cost was -27 bps in Q1 FY26 as against -7 bps in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 687.92 crore, marking a 24.13% increase from Rs 554.18 crore in Q1 FY25. Yield stood at 9.99% in Q1 FY26, compared to 10.03% in Q1 FY25. Cost of Borrowing is at 7.76% in Q1 FY26 as compared to 7.92% in Q1 FY25. Spread on loans is at 2.23% in Q1 FY26 as compared to 2.11% in Q1 FY25. The Retail disbursement grew by 14% YoY to Rs 4,980 with Affordable segment growth at 30% and Emerging Markets segment growth at 32% in Q1FY26. Loan asset grew by 16%YoY Rs 77,732 crore as on 30 June 2025. Retail loans grew by 18% YoY to Rs 76,923 crore as on 30 June 2025. Within Retail, Affordable Loan Asset grew by 143% YoY to Rs 5,744 crore, Emerging Markets Loan Asset grew by 20% YoY to Rs 22,701 crore and Prime segment grew by 10% YoY to Rs 48,478 crore as on 30 June 2025.

Asset under management (AUM) grew by 13% YoY to Rs 82,100 crore as on 30 June 2025. Gross non-performing assets stood at 1.06% as on 30 June 2025 as compared to 1.35% as on 30 June 2024. Net NPA stood at 0.69% as on 30 June 2025. The companys CRAR stood at 29.68% as on 30 June 2025 (of which Tier I capital is 28.96% and Tier II is 0.72%) as compared to 29.50% as on 30 June 2024 (of which Tier I capital was 28.43% and Tier II was 1.07%). The company has 356 branches locations as on 30 June 2025 with 200 branches in Affordable segment, 80 in Emerging Markets segment and 76 in Prime segment.

Girish Kousgi, managing director & CEO said: the companys focus on high-yielding business led to 30% YoY disbursement growth in the Affordable and Emerging markets segment during the quarter contributing 50% in the retail disbursement. Our asset quality continues to improve with GNPA of 1.06 % as on June 30, 2025. While maintaining a balance between growth and profitability, our ROA stood at 2.57% annualised for FY 25-26. As we look forward, we are confident of our ability to achieve our stated guidance for the fiscal year. PNB Housing Finance is promoted by Punjab National Bank and is a registered Housing Finance Company with National Housing Bank (NHB). The companys asset base comprises primarily of retail loans and corporate loans. The retail business focusses on organized mass housing segment financing for acquisition or construction of houses. In addition, it also provides loan against properties and loans for purchase & construction of non-residential premises. PNB Housing Finance is a deposit taking Housing Finance Company.