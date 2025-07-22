Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd, Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd, Viji Finance Ltd and Chemfab Alkalis Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2025.

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 231.6 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6510 shares in the past one month.

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd surged 13.53% to Rs 948. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 192 shares in the past one month.

Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd spiked 13.43% to Rs 146.16. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Viji Finance Ltd spurt 9.95% to Rs 4.53. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89381 shares in the past one month.

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd gained 8.51% to Rs 790.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 531 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

