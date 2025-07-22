Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AGI Greenpac Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

AGI Greenpac Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Eternal Ltd, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd and Paisalo Digital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2025.

AGI Greenpac Ltd soared 10.33% to Rs 935.25 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7307 shares in the past one month.

Eternal Ltd surged 9.51% to Rs 297. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd spiked 8.74% to Rs 1184.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11881 shares in the past one month.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd gained 6.76% to Rs 515.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15432 shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd added 6.55% to Rs 33.03. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

