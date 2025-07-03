PNB records 12% YoY growth in domestic deposits in Q1

Punjab National Bank (PNB) domestic deposits increased 12.2% to Rs 15,36,871 crore as of June 2025 compared with Rs 13,69,916 crore posted in June 2024.On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the domestic deposits rose 1.7% in the June 2025 quarter from Rs 15,11,336 crore as of the March 2025 quarter.
The bank's domestic advances stood at Rs 10,79,879 crore in Q1 FY25, up 9.7% YoY and up 1.3% QoQ.
The banks global advances increased 9.9% to Rs 11,30,696 crore as of June 2025 as against Rs 10,28,682 crore as of June 2024 and up 1.3% from Rs 11,16,637 crore as of March 2025.
As of 30 June 2025, the banks global deposits were at Rs 15,88,795 crore (up 12.8% YoY and up 1.4% QoQ).
The bank's global business stood at Rs 27,19,491 crore as of 30 June 2025, recording a growth of 11.6% YoY and 1.4% QoQ.
The global credit-deposit ratio declined to 71.20% as of 30 June 2025, compared with 73.05% recorded a year earlier on 30 June 2024.
Punjab National Bank is engaged in treasury operations, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, digital banking, and others. As of 31 March 2025, the bank has 10,189 domestic branches and 2 international branches. Out of the total number of branches, the bank has 63.4% of branches in rural & semi-urban areas.
The banks standalone net profit jumped 51.71% to Rs 4,567 crore on a 13.42% increase in total income to Rs 36,705.35 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Shares of Punjab National Bank fell 2.11% to Rs 111.45 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app