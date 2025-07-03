Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB records 12% YoY growth in domestic deposits in Q1

PNB records 12% YoY growth in domestic deposits in Q1

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Punjab National Bank (PNB) domestic deposits increased 12.2% to Rs 15,36,871 crore as of June 2025 compared with Rs 13,69,916 crore posted in June 2024.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the domestic deposits rose 1.7% in the June 2025 quarter from Rs 15,11,336 crore as of the March 2025 quarter.

The bank's domestic advances stood at Rs 10,79,879 crore in Q1 FY25, up 9.7% YoY and up 1.3% QoQ.

The banks global advances increased 9.9% to Rs 11,30,696 crore as of June 2025 as against Rs 10,28,682 crore as of June 2024 and up 1.3% from Rs 11,16,637 crore as of March 2025.

As of 30 June 2025, the banks global deposits were at Rs 15,88,795 crore (up 12.8% YoY and up 1.4% QoQ).

The bank's global business stood at Rs 27,19,491 crore as of 30 June 2025, recording a growth of 11.6% YoY and 1.4% QoQ.

The global credit-deposit ratio declined to 71.20% as of 30 June 2025, compared with 73.05% recorded a year earlier on 30 June 2024.

Punjab National Bank is engaged in treasury operations, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, digital banking, and others. As of 31 March 2025, the bank has 10,189 domestic branches and 2 international branches. Out of the total number of branches, the bank has 63.4% of branches in rural & semi-urban areas.

The banks standalone net profit jumped 51.71% to Rs 4,567 crore on a 13.42% increase in total income to Rs 36,705.35 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Punjab National Bank fell 2.11% to Rs 111.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Arkade Developers approves acquisition of Filmistan

FAST India partners with Indegene to accelerate biotech innovation in India

Volumes soar at FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd counter

DMart revenue jumps 16% YoY in Q1 FY26

Alembic Pharma inks deal to acquire Utility Therapeutics for $12 million

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story