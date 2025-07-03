PNB records 12% YoY growth in domestic deposits in Q1

Punjab National Bank (PNB) domestic deposits increased 12.2% to Rs 15,36,871 crore as of June 2025 compared with Rs 13,69,916 crore posted in June 2024.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the domestic deposits rose 1.7% in the June 2025 quarter from Rs 15,11,336 crore as of the March 2025 quarter.

The bank's domestic advances stood at Rs 10,79,879 crore in Q1 FY25, up 9.7% YoY and up 1.3% QoQ.

The banks global advances increased 9.9% to Rs 11,30,696 crore as of June 2025 as against Rs 10,28,682 crore as of June 2024 and up 1.3% from Rs 11,16,637 crore as of March 2025.

As of 30 June 2025, the banks global deposits were at Rs 15,88,795 crore (up 12.8% YoY and up 1.4% QoQ). The bank's global business stood at Rs 27,19,491 crore as of 30 June 2025, recording a growth of 11.6% YoY and 1.4% QoQ. The global credit-deposit ratio declined to 71.20% as of 30 June 2025, compared with 73.05% recorded a year earlier on 30 June 2024. Punjab National Bank is engaged in treasury operations, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, digital banking, and others. As of 31 March 2025, the bank has 10,189 domestic branches and 2 international branches. Out of the total number of branches, the bank has 63.4% of branches in rural & semi-urban areas.