Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DMart revenue jumps 16% YoY in Q1 FY26

DMart revenue jumps 16% YoY in Q1 FY26

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) announced that the total number of DMart stores as of 30 June 2025 stood at 424.

DMart has reported standalone revenue of Rs 15,932.12 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025, recording a growth of 16.19% from Rs 13,711.87 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The revenue is higher than Rs 11,584.44 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2023 and Rs 9,806.89 crore registered in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. It offers a wide range of products with a focus on foods, non-foods (FMCG) and general merchandise & apparel product categories.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 2.19% to Rs 550.90 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 563.25 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 16.86% YoY to Rs 14,871.86 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) declined 3.03% to Rs 4,259.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alembic Pharma inks deal to acquire Utility Therapeutics for $12 million

Nifty above 25,550 mark; oil & gas shares jump

Indogulf Cropsciences is flat on debut

Sheela Foam CEO Nilesh Sevabrata Mazumdar resigns due to personal reasons

Indian Bank's total deposits climb 9% YoY to Rs 7.44 lakh crore in Q1

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story