DMart revenue jumps 16% YoY in Q1 FY26

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) announced that the total number of DMart stores as of 30 June 2025 stood at 424.

DMart has reported standalone revenue of Rs 15,932.12 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025, recording a growth of 16.19% from Rs 13,711.87 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The revenue is higher than Rs 11,584.44 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2023 and Rs 9,806.89 crore registered in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. It offers a wide range of products with a focus on foods, non-foods (FMCG) and general merchandise & apparel product categories.