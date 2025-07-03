Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd counter

Volumes soar at FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd clocked volume of 692.51 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 288.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.40 lakh shares

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 July 2025.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd clocked volume of 692.51 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 288.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.40 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.85% to Rs.203.65. Volumes stood at 2.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 2.86 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43906 shares. The stock rose 4.80% to Rs.620.85. Volumes stood at 17927 shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd registered volume of 92615 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24188 shares. The stock rose 4.11% to Rs.1,829.95. Volumes stood at 40880 shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 3.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90754 shares. The stock increased 4.22% to Rs.273.00. Volumes stood at 2.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd witnessed volume of 79710 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31307 shares. The stock increased 3.46% to Rs.439.90. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

