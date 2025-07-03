FAST India partners with Indegene to accelerate biotech innovation in India

The Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology (FAST) India today announced a strategic, long-term partnership with Indegene to scale up India's biotech ecosystem. The partnership will focus on expanding research and collaboration between academia and the industry, helping accelerate innovation from the ground up.
FAST India, a non-profit organization (NPO), is committed to positioning India among the world's top three science and technology nations within the next decade. The NPO's key initiatives include the flagship India Science Festival, national science competitions, platforms to showcase R&D from India and abroad, and research that promotes translational science and effective industry-academia collaboration.
FAST India undertakes nationwide efforts to gauge public interest in science and technology, with a focus on students, young professionals, and the broader public. These studies also explore perceptions of translational research and successful industry-academia collaborations. Insights are compiled into research reports and case studies that help strengthen India's science and technology ecosystem.
