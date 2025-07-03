Board of Arkade Developers approves acquisition of Filmistan

At meeting held on 03 July 2025

The Board of Arkade Developers at its meeting held on 3 July 2025 have approved the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the acquisition of 100% shares in Filmistan (FPL), pursuant to which FPL will become the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The cost of acquisition is Rs 182.95 crore.

FPL is in the business of manufacturing, production, distribution and exhibition of Cinematographic films and Pictures, in India.

