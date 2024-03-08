Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNC Infra SPV inks concession agreement with MPRDC

PNC Infra SPV inks concession agreement with MPRDC

Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PNC Infratech said that its special purpose vehicle (SPV), Western Bhopal Bypass has signed concession agreement with M. P. Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) for construction project.

Project includes construction of western Bhopal bypass as 4- lane with paved shoulder along with service road starts from Km 424.0 to Jabalpur-Bhopal Road and end at Km 21.0 of Bhopal Dewas Road (SH-28) in the state of Madhya Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

The bid cost of the project is Rs 1,174 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

PNC Infratech is engaged in India's infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects, among others.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.4% to Rs 185 crore on 13.5% increase in net sales to Rs 2046.64 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 2.11% to settle at Rs 437.05 on Thursday, 7 March 2024.

The domestic market will remain shut on account of Mahashivratri.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

PNC Infratech corrects on profit selling

PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 32.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Power Finance Corporation announces incorporation of SPV - Jamnagar Transmission

SPV Global Trading reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

G R Infra gains on inking pact to sell entire stake in 7 subsidiaries

Apex Capital Market reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Gas and BPCL ink MoU

Thane Creek Bridge Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from M P. Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co

Torrent Power receives LoA for 305 MW solar power projects in Nasik

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story