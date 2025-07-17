PNC Infratech jumps on winning bid for solar+storage project from NHPC

PNC Infratech climbed 4.48% to Rs 325.20 after the company emerged as one of the lowest (L1) bidders in a tender floated by NHPC.

The tender relates to setting up 1,200 MW ISTS-connected solar power projects along with 600MW/2400MWh energy storage systems (ESS) anywhere in India under a tariff-based competitive bidding mechanism. PNC has secured a 300 MW solar + 150MW/600MWh ESS allocation at a quoted tariff of Rs 3.13/kWh, awarded through an electronic reverse auction held on 15 July 2025.

The awarded project comes with a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), to begin two years from the PPAs effective date.