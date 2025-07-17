Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNC Infratech jumps on winning bid for solar+storage project from NHPC

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
PNC Infratech climbed 4.48% to Rs 325.20 after the company emerged as one of the lowest (L1) bidders in a tender floated by NHPC.

The tender relates to setting up 1,200 MW ISTS-connected solar power projects along with 600MW/2400MWh energy storage systems (ESS) anywhere in India under a tariff-based competitive bidding mechanism. PNC has secured a 300 MW solar + 150MW/600MWh ESS allocation at a quoted tariff of Rs 3.13/kWh, awarded through an electronic reverse auction held on 15 July 2025.

The awarded project comes with a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), to begin two years from the PPAs effective date.

PNC Infratech is one of the front ending Indian infrastructure investment, development, construction, operation and management companies in India. The company provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions that include design, engineering, procurement, construction, O&M services on (EPC), "Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer" (DBFOT) Toll, Annuity, Hybrid Annuity, Operate-Maintain-Transfer, and other formats, under one roof.

The companys consolidated net profit slumped 81% to Rs 75.48 crore on 34.5% drop in net sales to Rs 1704.11 crore in Q4FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

