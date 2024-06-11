Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Varroc Engineering Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Varroc Engineering Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Varroc Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 72.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.36 lakh shares

Home First Finance Company India Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 June 2024.

Varroc Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 72.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.10% to Rs.677.35. Volumes stood at 11.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd saw volume of 27.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.94 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.12% to Rs.926.15. Volumes stood at 2.32 lakh shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd saw volume of 16.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.71% to Rs.1,851.70. Volumes stood at 2.98 lakh shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd witnessed volume of 8334.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1,414.06 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.92% to Rs.66.01. Volumes stood at 1985.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd clocked volume of 35.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.06 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.51% to Rs.437.30. Volumes stood at 10.98 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

