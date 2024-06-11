To collaborate across strategic defence and military domains

Adani Defence & Aerospace has signed a milestone cooperation agreement with EDGE Group, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups in the UAE.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The agreement aims to establish a global platform leveraging the defence and aerospace capabilities of both companies to bring together their respective product portfolios and cater to the requirements of global and local customers. This includes evaluating cooperation across EDGE's and Adani's core product domains, including missiles & weapons covering airborne, surface, infantry, ammunition, and air defence products, platforms & systems covering unmanned aerial systems (UAS), loitering munitions, counter drone systems, unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), as well as electronic warfare (EW) and cyber technologies.

The agreement will explore the establishment of R&D facilities in India and the UAE; the setting up of development, production, and maintenance facilities of defence and aerospace solutions to not just serve the two captive markets, but also Southeast Asian and wider global markets

Powered by Capital Market - Live News