Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Defence & Aerospace signs cooperation agreement with EDGE Group, UAE

Adani Defence &amp; Aerospace signs cooperation agreement with EDGE Group, UAE

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To collaborate across strategic defence and military domains

Adani Defence & Aerospace has signed a milestone cooperation agreement with EDGE Group, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups in the UAE.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The agreement aims to establish a global platform leveraging the defence and aerospace capabilities of both companies to bring together their respective product portfolios and cater to the requirements of global and local customers. This includes evaluating cooperation across EDGE's and Adani's core product domains, including missiles & weapons covering airborne, surface, infantry, ammunition, and air defence products, platforms & systems covering unmanned aerial systems (UAS), loitering munitions, counter drone systems, unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), as well as electronic warfare (EW) and cyber technologies.

The agreement will explore the establishment of R&D facilities in India and the UAE; the setting up of development, production, and maintenance facilities of defence and aerospace solutions to not just serve the two captive markets, but also Southeast Asian and wider global markets

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Adani Enterprises defence arm inks pact with EDGE Group

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations signs MoU with Airbots Aerospace Technologies

Droneacharya Aerial secures training contract from MoD

Kaynes Tech sizzles after Q4 PAT surges 97% YoY to Rs 813 cr

Coromandel International acquires further 7% stake in Dhaksha Unmanned Systems

State Bank of India approves to consider long term fund raising up to USD 3 billion

JTL Industries allots 1 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Sun TV Network Ltd soars 1.66%, Gains for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 1.51%, gains for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 1.82%, gains for third straight session

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story