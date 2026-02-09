Associate Sponsors

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 15.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 4:02 PM IST
Sales rise 27.10% to Rs 46.06 crore

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 15.85% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.10% to Rs 46.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales46.0636.24 27 OPM %28.9432.01 -PBDT14.7412.42 19 PBT14.3312.26 17 NP10.609.15 16

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 4:02 PM IST

