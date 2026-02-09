PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 15.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.10% to Rs 46.06 crore

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 15.85% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.10% to Rs 46.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.46.0636.2428.9432.0114.7412.4214.3312.2610.609.15

