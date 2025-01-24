Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 189.56% in the December 2024 quarter

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 189.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 103.82% to Rs 36.24 crore

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 189.56% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 103.82% to Rs 36.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales36.2417.78 104 OPM %32.0123.51 -PBDT12.424.30 189 PBT12.264.21 191 NP9.153.16 190

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BEML Land Assets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Midland Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

EFC posts PAT of Rs 40.47 crore in Q3; EBITDA rises nearly 55% YoY

Tejas Networks slumps on weak QoQ numbers

Infosys Ltd rises for third straight session

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story