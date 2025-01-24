PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 189.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 103.82% to Rs 36.24 crore

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 189.56% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 103.82% to Rs 36.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.36.2417.7832.0123.5112.424.3012.264.219.153.16

