PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 189.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 103.82% to Rs 36.24 croreNet profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 189.56% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 103.82% to Rs 36.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales36.2417.78 104 OPM %32.0123.51 -PBDT12.424.30 189 PBT12.264.21 191 NP9.153.16 190
